Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA CGHM opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $25.87.
About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF
