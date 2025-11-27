Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.
About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
