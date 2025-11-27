Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0602 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

