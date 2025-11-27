Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1718 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 94.8% increase from Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Price Performance
Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.24. Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.12.
Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Company Profile
