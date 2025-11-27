Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $88,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $257.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $260.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

