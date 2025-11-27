Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF accounts for 1.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axim Planning & Wealth owned approximately 3.16% of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

