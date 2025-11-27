Korea Investment CORP Has $91.11 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,811 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $91,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 107.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,041.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,080.58. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.59.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

