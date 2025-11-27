Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $103,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $469.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $403.01 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.94. The company has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $491.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.