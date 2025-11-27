Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Humankind US Stock ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA HKND opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $166.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.81.
About Humankind US Stock ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Humankind US Stock ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Amazon Enters Correction Zone—Time to Panic, or to Load Up?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.