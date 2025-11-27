Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1584 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

NYSEARCA HKND opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $166.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.81.

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

