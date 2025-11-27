ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,070 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $3,937,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 133,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

