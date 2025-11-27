Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,784 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.22. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

