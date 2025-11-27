United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Sells 23,104 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,554 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,177,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,792,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

