United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 0.0%

HIG opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $138.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.