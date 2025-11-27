Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $11.87 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $102.59 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

