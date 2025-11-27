Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Revolution Beauty Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%.

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:REVB opened at GBX 2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.14. Revolution Beauty Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Revolution Beauty Group

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £10,000.02. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

