Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 47796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBIO

Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zenas BioPharma news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 263,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 321,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,677. The trade was a 447.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Raleigh Nunn bought 63,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,173,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,294,505. This trade represents a 5.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 923,035 shares of company stock worth $17,628,163 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $1,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.