Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.62. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $4.4740, with a volume of 159,026 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Lightwave Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 66.64% and a negative net margin of 22,321.05%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi sold 10,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 185,583 shares in the company, valued at $736,764.51. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,126.22. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $106,300. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

