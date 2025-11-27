Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $13.74. Societe Generale Group shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 29,111 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Societe Generale Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.06%.The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 216.0%. Societe Generale Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

About Societe Generale Group

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Articles

