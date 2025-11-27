Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.93, but opened at $31.24. Phoenix Education Partners shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 23,681 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Education Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Phoenix Education Partners Stock Performance

Phoenix Education Partners Company Profile

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market.

