Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Shares Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 393,843 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 65,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 11.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.10.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charlotte’s Web had a negative net margin of 66.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.34%. The company had revenue of C$16.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. will post 0.0028902 EPS for the current year.

Charlotte's Web Company Profile

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

