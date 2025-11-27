Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMLF shares. Capital One Financial raised Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.31.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 344.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

