Contrasting Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) and Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Resources has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tourmaline Oil has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and Tourmaline Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 111.48% 7.24% 5.56% Tourmaline Oil 21.15% 8.58% 5.96%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $1.28 billion 1.86 $245.14 million $6.53 2.55 Tourmaline Oil $4.41 billion 3.89 $922.55 million $2.51 17.68

This table compares Paramount Resources and Tourmaline Oil”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tourmaline Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources. Paramount Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tourmaline Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Paramount Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tourmaline Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Paramount Resources pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tourmaline Oil pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paramount Resources and Tourmaline Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tourmaline Oil 2 3 2 2 2.44

Tourmaline Oil has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.50%. Given Tourmaline Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tourmaline Oil is more favorable than Paramount Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Tourmaline Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Paramount Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tourmaline Oil beats Paramount Resources on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.