Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.3333.

BNTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $440.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.67 and a quick ratio of 54.67.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benitec Biopharma

In other news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 1,481,481 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,993.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,765,362.50. The trade was a 18.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter worth $597,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 137,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.