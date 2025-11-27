Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,760.69. This trade represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 961,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

