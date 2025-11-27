Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.4667.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYN. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $35,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,817.99. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

