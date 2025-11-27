Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – Elanco Animal Health is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Elanco Animal Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

10/3/2025 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

