NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750-8.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.010-2.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NTAP stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average of $110.16. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $35,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its position in NetApp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 38.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

