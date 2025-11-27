Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,711,000 after buying an additional 430,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Repligen by 3,219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 413,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 400,970 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 487,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 343,991 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,782,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,536,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $171.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.23. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,563.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.23 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.25%.Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,743 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,675.23. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,802. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.