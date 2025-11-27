Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 137,870 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,870 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, CEO Craig Packer bought 83,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $977,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $488,800. This trade represents a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OBDC opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $453.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.96%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

