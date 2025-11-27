Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $407.90 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $406.09 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

