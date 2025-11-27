Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,292 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 264.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $108.81 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

