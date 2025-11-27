Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,049 HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 311.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

HCA stock opened at $514.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

