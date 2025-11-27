Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

SPOT stock opened at $593.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.51. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $443.21 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

