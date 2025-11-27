iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stock Position Decreased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1%

EFA stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

