XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 2,328 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,231,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $533.22.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $453.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.55%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.