Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 8,759 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Stevens Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 3.8% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.