State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $319.73 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $319,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $402.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.85.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

