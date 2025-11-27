Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE DIS opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.