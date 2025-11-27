Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of RTX worth $115,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 4,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

