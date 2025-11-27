ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Director Robert Phillippy Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Phillippy sold 3,700 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $823,361.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,673.07. The trade was a 36.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $212.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day moving average of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.17 and a twelve month high of $229.46.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

