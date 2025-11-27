Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Joseph Konowiecki Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,056,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,679. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
ALHC stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
