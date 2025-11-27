Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Joseph Konowiecki Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,056,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,679. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.