Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum Sells 29,437 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 29,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $1,005,567.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,791,929 shares in the company, valued at $129,532,294.64. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 908,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $35,584,520.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,429,275.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ FIGR opened at $35.31 on Thursday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85.

Institutional Trading of Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

