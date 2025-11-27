Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Peter Thompson Sells 11,890 Shares

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 11,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $530,294.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,598,486 shares in the company, valued at $160,492,475.60. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:SION opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SION shares. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 1,425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Longaeva Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

