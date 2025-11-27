Timken (NYSE:TKR) Director Richard Kyle Sells 15,837 Shares of Stock

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on shares of Timken and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Timken by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

