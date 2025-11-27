Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Sells 12,691 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $95.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $137.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

