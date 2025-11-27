Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 716.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.67.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total value of $4,260,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,339. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $540,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,736 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,684.16. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,330 shares of company stock worth $9,932,319. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

