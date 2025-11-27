XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,991 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,649.60. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,096,492.30. The trade was a 28.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,672 shares of company stock worth $25,174,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $304.65 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

