Swiss National Bank Sells 8,800 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $18,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Range Resources by 2,522.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 823,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 792,240 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 3,222.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 522,910 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $19,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Range Resources by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 468,841 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,419,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,133,000 after buying an additional 425,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.