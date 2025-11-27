Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

