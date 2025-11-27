Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $83,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,925.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

