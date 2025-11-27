XTX Topco Ltd Buys 42,442 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 398.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,442 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 75.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in KBR by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 34.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $40.76 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on KBR in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

